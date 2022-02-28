ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Stormwater draining closes portion of Front Street in Georgetown

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZ5SH_0eRCde4B00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown announced that a section of Front Street will be shut down Monday.

Front Street will be closed at 8:30 a.m. between Fraser and Dozier Streets and will reopen at 5 p.m. for city workers to pump down a stormwater pond for a pipeline installation.

The new pipeline will allow future drainage of the pond without the need to close Front Street.

Motorists are advised to drive safely around the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to overnight vehicle fire in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire overnight in McClellanville. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to Tupelo Road and Society Road where they found a burned-out vehicle with some fire in the woods. Fire crews extinguished any remaining flames – they said no other damage was reported. AMFD officials said […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities are cracking down on unsafe driving along Clements Ferry Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are cracking down on unsafe driving along Clements Ferry Road. Law enforcement agencies are partnering to conduct traffic enforcement operations on sections of Clements Ferry Rd. over the next few days following complaints about roadway safety and increased collisions. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department said growth […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Stingrays partner with Charleston County for voter registration initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Stingrays and Charleston County are teaming up to get residents ready for the upcoming midterm elections Representatives from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will be at the next five home Stingrays’ games to help residents get registered to vote, verify registration, and update addresses and […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater#Front Street#Uban Construction#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers searching for suspect in early morning hit-and-run

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are looking for information about an early morning hit-and-run in Dorchester County. Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis, 60, was struck and killed in the 200 block of East Third North Street in Summerville around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was traveling on East Third North Street, hit Clark-Pettis, and drove away, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Bill would prevent South Carolina districts from making elementary teachers work during lunch breaks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bill introduced in the South Carolina Senate this year would prevent public school districts from making elementary school teachers work during their lunch breaks. “It is unacceptable,” said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown County), who sponsored the bill. “We have to find a way to give these guys a break.” […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov hopeful McLeod unveils plan for Black South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod has rolled out an agenda she says she hopes will advance opportunities for the state’s Black population. This week, the state senator from Columbia released what she called her “Advancement Agenda for Black South Carolina.” McLeod says she hopes to further partnerships with historically […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From 5Ks and an Irish celebration to metalworking and more oysters! Check out what’s happening this first weekend in March. All things Irish ☘️ Charleston’s Irish Season Kickoff Come out and celebrate all things Irish at Charleston’s Irish Season Kickoff this Saturday at Charlotte Street Park. Guests can look forward to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry buildings light up in support of Ukraine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry leaders showed support for people in Ukraine Tuesday as the Russian invasion continues. Charleston City Hall and Mount Pleasant Town Hall lit up blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. A crowd gathered at Charleston City Hall along with Mayor John Tecklenburg to show support for Ukraine. They […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy