Stormwater draining closes portion of Front Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown announced that a section of Front Street will be shut down Monday.

Front Street will be closed at 8:30 a.m. between Fraser and Dozier Streets and will reopen at 5 p.m. for city workers to pump down a stormwater pond for a pipeline installation.

The new pipeline will allow future drainage of the pond without the need to close Front Street.

Motorists are advised to drive safely around the area.

