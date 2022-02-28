ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine pushes for cease-fire in talks as fighting rages, sanctions hit Russia's economy

By Evan Beebe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian and Ukrainian officials sat down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around key cities and Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the fallout from an invasion that has rallied the West behind his neighbor and against Moscow. Ukraine said that it would push for an immediate ceasefire...

