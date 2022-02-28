ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Health in a Handbasket: Recommended treatments for eating disorders

By Fox Rochester
WUHF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's Health in a Handbasket, Registered Dietitian...

foxrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Facts and myths about eating disorders

Next week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, but I think more than just a week is needed to raise awareness of the seriousness of eating disorders. These conditions, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder, affect 28.8 million Americans today. During the past 15 years working...
OWENSBORO, KY
MedicalXpress

Recognizing signs of mental health issues and eating disorders in children and adolescents

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a major toll on the mental health of children and adolescents. The number of children and adolescents with eating disorders also has increased dramatically, according to Dr. Catherine Gordon, chair of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and pediatrician-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital. That's why it is important for parents, family members and teachers to be aware of signs of distress and know when to take action.
KIDS
Fstoppers

11 Health Dangers of Sitting Too Long, and How It’s Slowly Crippling Your Body

Today, sitting for expanded time-frames has turned into a piece of our regular day to day existences. Regardless of whether it be because of driving in a vehicle, to sitting at your work area through the work day or notwithstanding lounging around in your own home staring at the TV, there is proof that an excessive amount of sitting can be horrible to your overall health.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Dietitian
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Harvard Health

Another natural remedy for constipation?

It may seem like a basic question, but what is constipation? The term can describe many types of problems with moving your bowels. Constipation can mean stools that are hard and pellet-like or of reduced volume. It can also describe excessive straining, not having a daily bowel movement, or feeling like you cannot get all the stool out. All of these are descriptions of constipation, yet the symptoms are different.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fstoppers

The Boiled Egg Diet – Lose 20 Pounds In Just 2 Weeks

This diet has become extremely popular nowadays because it helped thousands of people around the world to lose 24 pounds within 2 weeks. Since obesity is no.1 health problem that people deal with, in this article we will show you the boiled-egg diet which guarantees weight loss. If not treated...
DIETS
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

If You Ever Wake Up During the Night Drenched in Sweat, You May Want to Talk to Your Doctor

Nothing is worse than waking up in the middle of the night, sweating as if you've just run a marathon, and needing to climb out of bed to change your pajamas and sheets before you try (try!) to drift back to sleep. But that's exactly what 10 to 60 percent of the population experiences each year, according to research published in the "Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine." The question is, why? One common reason — and don't freak out — is hot flashes.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy