Nelson County, VA

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Highlighting Changing Landscape of Rural America Coming to Nelson County

By Tommy
BlueRidgeLife
BlueRidgeLife
 2 days ago
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Highlighting Changing. Landscape of Rural America Coming to Nelson County. The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Virginia Humanities and Virginia Association of Museums, presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibition examining the evolving landscape of rural American opens at the Nelson Memorial Library on...

BlueRidgeLife

Route 151 To Close Again Wednesday Night South Of US 250

Traffic will detour using Goodloe Lane and Old Turnpike Road, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) in northwestern Nelson County will be closed overnight on Wednesday just south of its intersection with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). The closure will complete the installation of three temporary stream diversion pipes for the roundabout project at the intersection.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Stephen Carter to Retire as Nelson County Administrator

“After 24 years of exceptionally dedicated service, Nelson County Administrator, Stephen Carter will be retiring as of July 31, 2022. “During his tenure, Mr. Carter has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Board of Supervisors and the County’s citizens, for which the Board is eternally grateful”, says Board of Supervisors Chair, Jesse Rutherford.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
BlueRidgeLife

So Long Mr. Hughes – Blue Ridge Legend Passes Away

Of the thousands of stories we covered over 16 years in the print edition of Blue Ridge Life Magazine, (previously Nelson County Life Magazine) a few people really stick out. You don’t forget them. Ted Hughes is one of those people. Like many of you, we recently learned of Ted’s passing just a few days ago on February 9th.
AMHERST, VA
BlueRidgeLife

BlueRidgeLife

ABOUT

Since 2005 delivering current news and weather to the Central Virginia Blue Ridge area. In print monthly over the region with lifestyle, features and recreation across the Blue Ridge.

 https://www.blueridgelife.com/

