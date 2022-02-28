ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCO X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro Malaysia release: AMOLED DotDisplay and 5,000mAh battery, starts from ~RM899

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCO has unveiled two devices, the X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro, at MWC 2022. The X4 Pro 5G aims to provide a flagship experience for the users, while the M4 Pro comes at a great value with tech specs you'd love. Now, let's look at what each of them brings...

