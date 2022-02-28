ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t08b6_0eRCcEUS00
World News

The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey pledged to bring back parliamentary democracy and scrap the executive presidential system that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced three years ago.

In a ceremony in Ankara, the parties’ leaders put their signatures on a 48-page declaration confirming their resolve to introduce a strengthened parliamentary system should they unseat Mr Erdogan in elections currently scheduled for June 2023.

Mr Erdogan, who has been in office since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014, inaugurated a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the office of the prime minister and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president.

The office of the president had been a largely ceremonial post until then.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Mr Erdogan’s system which they say amounts to a “one-man rule”.

The presidential system was narrowly approved in a 2017 referendum and was installed following elections in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Cm4_0eRCcEUS00
The Bosphorus in Istanbul, (Emrah Gurel/AP) (AP)

The new system envisioned by the six opposition parties would revive the office of the prime minister and restore the president’s largely symbolic powers, party officials said during the ceremony.

It foresees a greater separation of powers, including an increased legislative and oversight role for the parliament, and an independent judiciary.

It also promises transparency and greater rights and freedoms, including women’s rights.

The declaration was signed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party; Meral Aksener from the nationalist Good Party; Temel Karamollaoglu from the conservative Felicity Party; Gultekin Uysal from the Democrat Party; Democracy and Progress Party’s Ali Babacan; and Future Party’s Ahmet Davutoglu.

Mr Davutoglu and Mr Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and served in top positions before breaking away from the movement in criticism of Erdogan’s policies.

Turkey’s second largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, was excluded from the declaration.

The government accuses the party of links to outlawed Kurdish militants and many of its members, including its former leaders, have been imprisoned.

Mr Erdogan has in the past accused the Republican People’s Party of siding with “terrorists”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Attacks hits Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say

A Russian attack severely damaged a children’s hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials have said. It happened as citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

South Korea presidential election close after early results

Voting in South Korea’s presidential election appeared too close to call on Wednesday, according to early results and exit polls, after a hard-fought campaign that pitted an outspoken liberal ex-governor against a conservative former top prosecutor. The election boiled down to a two-way showdown between Lee Jae-myung, the former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Babacan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Parliament#Opposition Party#Opposition Parties#Good Party#Felicity Party#The Democrat Party#Future Party
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Mitt Romney says Americans who support Putin are ‘almost treasonous’

Mitt Romney has called out Americans who support Russian president Vladimir Putin as being “almost treasonous”.Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the Utah Senator said many of Mr Putin’s apologists and supporters in the United States had begun “changing their stripes” after seeing the global outrage to the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine.Read full coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine“How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, who is an oppressor, a dictator, he kills people, he imprisons his political opponents, he has been an adversary of America at every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy