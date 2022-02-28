ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Gov. Wolf urges removal of Russian liquor from shelves

News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEDUU_0eRCc3ri00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Governor Wolf has urged the removal of Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth.

He also wants the owners of the stores to stop selling them as quickly as possible. Wolf stated in the letter that this would be seen as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”

Earlier in the week, Wolf condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring Pennsylvania lawmakers to draft legislation to require the state Treasury Department and the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity tells abc27 that the commonwealth began divesting all of its Russian holdings last week after Russia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
News Channel 34

Supreme Court asked to intervene in Pa. congressional maps case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group suing over Pennsylvania’s new map of congressional districts asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to reconsider whether they are entitled to an emergency order to halt the plan. The petition came three days after U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson in Harrisburg denied their request for a temporary […]
HARRISBURG, PA
News Channel 34

Five things Biden didn’t talk about in State of the Union

(The Hill) – President Biden noticeably didn’t mention some major topics in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, leaving out five key hot button issues. Student loan debt, the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, former President Trump, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the upcoming midterm elections were left out of the just-over-one-hour speech. Here are […]
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Russian#Whtm#Commonwealth#Fine Wine Good Spirits#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

Pa. senator pushes summer sales tax holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Inflation is at record levels and what Pennsylvanians are paying for almost everything has gone up. Senator Lisa Boscola, a Lehigh Valley Democrat, has introduced a bill to give Pennsylvanians a two-month break from the six percent sales tax. Her bill would suspend sales tax in June, the last month of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
News Channel 34

Rep. Stefanik backs legislation to end COVID-19 mandates at Canadian Border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Elected North Country lawmakers are working to remove mandates at the U.S.-Canada border. Leading this fight is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY). On February 28, Rep. Stefanik helped introduce the Northern Border Reopening Act to Congress, which calls on President Joe Biden to end all COVID-19 mandates for Canadians traveling to the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy