Major League Baseball is in the middle of a lockout that is threatening to cancel the 2022 season. While that may be terrible news for baseball fans, it presents a huge opportunity if you are a Ford Bronco owner living near a ballpark with nowhere else to go off-road. One San Diego driver was in that situation, and, for some reason, decided that their best option was to take the SUV out onto the field at downtown Petco Park.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO