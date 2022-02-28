Deputies respond to injury accident

Work on a new roundabout near the future front entrance to the new Junction City High School parking lot appears to be moving ahead of schedule. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director for the City, said Monday that the project is currently about 60% complete and work is underway on both the north and south sides where K-18 Highway is now one-lane signalized traffic. The roundabout portion of the project on the north side of K-18 has been completed, and the exit out of the roundabout onto K-18 has been completed. "And they're forming the exit into Blue Jay Way ( street near the JCHS parking lot ) and the roundabout. "

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO