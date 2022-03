Some of the other parties in the CDAP alliance include the British International Investment, Fidelity, and the World Bank. In an association with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) among others, Cambridge University’s Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) has revealed plans to launch full-fledged research on the crypto space. The collaboration also called the Cambridge Digital Assets Programme (CDAP), pushes to bring forth a detailed understanding of the evolving digitized token industry.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO