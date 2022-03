The Oregon Tech softball team capped a four-game weekend sweep of in-conference opponent Northwest University (2-7) with a pair of blowout wins on Saturday. First on Saturday, the No. 1-ranked Owls (15-3) scored 10 runs in two innings to secure an 11-3, five-inning victory. Tech kept that momentum going at the plate and in the circle, winning 8-2 in game two of the doubleheader.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO