BOULDER, Colo. — Wildlife officers removed and relocated a mountain lion found underneath a porch in Boulder Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said. CPW said the mountain lion was under the porch of a home in the area of 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue. The homeowners found it around 7:30 a.m., when their dog alerted them to something underneath the porch, which is only about a foot off the ground.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO