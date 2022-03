KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State and Missouri Southern locked up in a physical battle for the MIAA Tournament Championship on Sunday (Mar. 6) at Municipal Auditorium. The Lions were tough to shake off, but in the end the Tigers prevailed in the lowest scoring MIAA Women's Tournament Championship Game. FHSU was involved in the previous lowest scoring championship game, which was in 2015 against Emporia State.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO