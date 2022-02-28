ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play-to-Earn Company GAMI Lists GamiFi’s First Launchpad IDO

By Business Wire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing successful IDO, GamiFi launches first game offering on its platform. GamiFi, the #1 DeFi launchpad for Metaverse, Play-to-Earn and blockchain-enabled games, has announced an upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on March 11, 2022, in partnership with gaming studio GAMI. Marketing Technology News: Kurious365 Releases Disruptively-Priced Cloud Management Platform...

