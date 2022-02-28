ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tyson Walker's Buzzer Beater and a Historic Day of College Basketball

By Jack Ebling
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZXHv_0eRCYeAY00

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's thrilling win over No. 4 Purdue giving Tom Izzo his 662nd win, which ties Bob Knight for most overall wins by a Big Ten coach.

The trio also touch on a historic Saturday in college basketball, the Michigan Wolverines, the MLB lockout, Big Ten Hockey, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

Nearly a year ago, Oregon forward Sedona Prince took to Twitter to expose some of the more glaring inequities between the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments — an unwelcome viral moment for the organization and one that it is still responding to. The NCAA has made major changes to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Dick Vitale deems Mike Krzyzewski college basketball's 'GOAT' before Duke-UNC game

The final week of the regular season in college basketball has arrived, which means the sendoff for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is almost here. Krzyzewski will coach his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium this Saturday against rival North Carolina. Legendary commentator Dick Vitale shared a picture Sunday of a marker board with a message about the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

What’s best way to evaluate NCAA Tournament teams? Listen to Beyond the Bracket podcast

Welcome back to Beyond the Bracket, a special edition series of the SportsBeat KC podcast that’s here to get you ready for the NCAA Tournament. Each week, I’ll be joined by reporters and columnists from around the country to discuss college hoops. This second episode features insiders into two of the best men’s basketball programs in the country as well as the top-ranked women’s team: Jesse Newell, who covers the Kansas Jayhawks for The Star, Luke DeCock, a columnist for the News & Observer covering teams across the ACC (including Duke), and Augusta Stone, the South Carolina women’s basketball reporter for The State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knight
Person
Tom Izzo
The Game Haus

Oscar Tshiebwe: The Best Player in College Basketball

Every year in college basketball, there is one player who stands out over the rest. In the past, it has been Buddy Hield, Josh Hart, Trae Young, Zion Williamson and Luka Garza. This season, Oscar Tshiebwe is the best player in college basketball. The best player doesn’t mean the same...
NBA
Daily Herald

Olynyk's buzzer-beater in OT ends Pistons' skid vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline at the overtime buzzer and the Detroit Pistons beat Charlotte 127-126 on Sunday night, their first victory over the Hornets in nearly 4 1/2 years. Saddiq Bey had 28 points and eight rebounds and Jerami Grant added 26...
NBA
247Sports

March Madness 2022: North Carolina avoids bubble nightmare with OT win over Syracuse

North Carolina entered Monday night's game against Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament projected field by the thinnest of margins, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm. And thanks to point guard Caleb Love, who went off late, the Tar Heels were able to skirt a potentially disastrous home loss, outlasting Syracuse in overtime, 88-79, avoiding at March Madness bubble nightmare.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Michigan State#Purdue#Big Ten Hockey#Past Press Pass#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Dayton vs. Richmond, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Dayton Flyers will face the Richmond Spiders in college basketball action on Tuesday night from the Robins Center. Dayton comes into tonight’s game with a 20-9 record on the season and will be looking to rebound after falling to La Salle in their last game. As for Richmond, they are 19-10 on the season and are coming off a win over Saint Louis in their last game.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament betting odds

As the calendar flips to March, the men’s college basketball season hits its peak. March Madness soon gets underway with the conference tournaments as teams make a final bid to build their resume for Selection Sunday. One of the premier conference tournaments, the ACC, kicks off on March 8 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The tournament runs for five days with the championship scheduled for March 12.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2022-23

Duke's elevation of Jon Scheyer as the successor to retiring icon Mike Krzyzewski will stand as the most significant college basketball coaching change for 2022-23, but other high-profile openings, including those at Louisville and Maryland, will also be a part of this season's carousel. ESPN is tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

The Best Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code for College Basketball, NBA Action

Barstool Sportsbook promo code SATURDAY1000 continues to bring both new and current players a wide selection of specials and intense value as March gets going. With James Harden in Philadelphia and multiple teams in play for an NBA Championship, college basketball hitting full tilt, and NHL action rolling forward, there’s no shortage of ways to wager and win this month.
NBA
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy