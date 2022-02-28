Tyson Walker's Buzzer Beater and a Historic Day of College Basketball

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's thrilling win over No. 4 Purdue giving Tom Izzo his 662nd win, which ties Bob Knight for most overall wins by a Big Ten coach.

The trio also touch on a historic Saturday in college basketball, the Michigan Wolverines, the MLB lockout, Big Ten Hockey, and more!

