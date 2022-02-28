What’s Happening SoKY – PTK presents ‘A Song for Coretta’

Give or take some vampires, the teen soap opera formula has remained fairly consistent. Being young, the TV screen says, looks like dark rooms, troubled girls, lots of sex, awkward dances, and sketchy drug deals. The question of what youth sounds like, though, has gone through a few iterations. In the ’90s, My So-Called Life and Buffy marked the first wave of teen drama soundtracks, alt-rock collections featuring the likes of Sonic Youth and the Cranberries. The folksy crescendos of Dawson’s Creek, which premiered in 1998, led us into the 2000s second wave, when teen soaps used music not just to capture a feeling, but as a premature time capsule, and sometimes even a plot point. They benefited from a golden age of moody indie rock and the pre-blog-era excitement around music discovery. An entire generation of viewers can’t hear Dashboard Confessional’s “Hands Down” without remembering One Tree Hill’s cinematic near-car-crash scene, or Imogen Heap’s “Hide and Seek” without imagining The OC’s Season 2 finale, or Peter Bjorn and John’s “Young Folks” without reciting the words, “Gossip Girl here.”

