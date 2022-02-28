ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics To Sign Matt Ryan To Two-Way Contract

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics are turning to the G League and USA Basketball to fill their Two-Way opening. Boston will sign Matt Ryan of the...

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
CBS Boston

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signing 10-Day Contract With Hornets, Will Get To Face Celtics Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA — again. And while didn’t sign back with the Boston Celtics, fulfilling the wishes of green teamers everywhere, he will get a chance to play against his former team next week. Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics pay a visit to the Hornets next Wednesday, March 9. While IT is far from being the “King in the Fourth” that he was in Boston, he is returning to the NBA after enjoying a hot streak with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. Thomas scored 42, 45, and 33 points over his last three games for the Denver Nuggets affiliate, the last of which came against the Maine Celtics. Thomas, 33, has played just eight games in the NBA over the last two seasons, splitting his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
Sam Hauser
Matt Ryan
NESN

Celtics Reportedly Will Fill Two-Way Roster Spot With G League Forward

The Boston Celtics reportedly are filling their two-way roster spot. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday, citing sources, that Boston plans to fill its open spot by signing Grand Rapids Gold forward Matt Ryan out of the G League. In 16 games this season with Grand Rapids, Ryan put up...
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
#Usa Basketball#The Boston Celtics#The G League#The Grand Rapids Gold#Team Usa
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The fourth and final contest between the Hawks and Celtics takes place in Boston on a national broadcast. While the odds of a tie-breaker determining playoff seeding for these two teams remain low, it's not out of the picture. More importantly, they both desperately need a win to avoid the play-in games.
NBA
Boston Celtics
NBA
Gold
NBA G League
Basketball
Sports
BBC

Mat Protheroe: Full-back signs new two-year contract with Ospreys

Ospreys full-back back Mat Protheroe has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the region until 2024. The Swansea-born 25-year-old was originally signed from English Premiership club Bristol Bears in 2020. Protheroe, who can also play at outside-half, has played 27 games for the region, scoring five tries and...
RUGBY
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
Boston Globe

Celtics are giving G League product Matt Ryan a shot

The Celtics had five open roster spots following their collection of moves at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. One was filled when two-way contract player Sam Hauser’s deal was converted to a standard NBA contract, but that created a two-way void, too. The Celtics this week filled that opening...
NBA

