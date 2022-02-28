Health News – Tips for lower anxiety

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You may think you feel fine, but the CDC estimates more than 16 million Americans over age 20 are living with coronary heart disease. Dr. Scott Shurmur is a Cardiologist and Texas Tech Physician. He says our heart health is something we can control. And it starts with going to the doctor and learning some important numbers and what they mean to you. He says, “For instance, we need to know what our cholesterol is. In conjunction with a health care provider, we need to keep track of our blood pressure.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO