ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Amazon seeks Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit for 'Thursday Night Football' booth, per report

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Amazon could pair a former Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer with a self-proclaimed die-hard Reds fan if Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are in its "Thursday Night Football" broadcast booth.

NYPost.com's Andrew Marchand reported Sunday that Amazon is interested in Herbstreit , who is known to tweet about the Reds, as its TNF color analyst in addition to Michaels doing play-by-play.

Marchand added that Herbstreit is under contract with ESPN for more than $6 million per year, but Herbstreit's deal is written so that he would be allowed to do NFL games elsewhere while continuing as a college football analyst for ESPN.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Subscribe to our NFL newsletter to stay informed!

Marchand reported last week that Amazon was willing to offer Los Angeles Rams head coach and former Miami University receiver Sean McVay $100 million over five years to join its broadcast booth. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that McVay said he's turning down TV opportunities to continue to coach the Rams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhomY_0eRCYJpP00
Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN's 'College GameDay' speaks during the broadcast at the University of Cincinnati for the first time before the Bearcats face the University of Tulsa game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Alex Martin, Alex Martin

Michaels and former Bengals receiver Cris Collinsworth were in NBC's broadcast booth for Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Rams.

Herbstreit moved back to Ohio to watch his son, Chase, play football at St. Xavier High School . Less than two hours before the Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbstreit said on "College GameDay" that Burrow would play with less talent in Cincinnati than he did at LSU.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Amazon seeks Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit for 'Thursday Night Football' booth, per report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Andrew Luck has likely ‘moved on’ from NFL

Sorry, Colts fans. It’s all but confirmed that your Luck has officially run out. Though many of you still want to see former quarterback Andrew Luck under center in Indy once again, the 32-year-old ex-signal caller is content in retirement. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
Kansas City Star

As NFL considers change to overtime rules, two KC Chiefs games could sway opinions

The NFL’s Competition Committee will meet this week in Indianapolis, and one item reportedly is going to be discussed: the structure of overtime. NFL.com and the Washington Post reported the Indianapolis Colts have submitted a proposed change to how overtime works in the regular season and in the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
247Sports

LSU football: Graduate assistant Asauni Rufus leaving for San Francisco 49ers, per report

LSU football graduate assistant Asauni Rufus is expected to leave his post in Baton Rouge for a position with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Bruce Feldman. Rufus worked in a defensive quality control role at Vanderbilt last fall before teaming up with Brian Kelly and the Tigers. He will reportedly take a similar quality control position with the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Martin
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
Boston Globe

Why are NFL broadcast outlets throwing so much money at color analysts?

Broadcasters don’t affect whether we watch NFL games. Broadcasters only affect the volume at which we listen to them. That’s my working theory, anyway, after more than a decade of covering sports media and many more decades (fandom established: 1978, or Horace Ivory’s breakthrough year) as one of millions upon millions of avid NFL enjoyers in the United States.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Patrick Mahomes reaction to Kansas City Chiefs Matt Nagy hire revealed

There is no love lost between Chicago Bears fans and their former head coach, Matt Nagy. This offseason, he was fired as the head coach of the Bears and rejoined his longtime mentor, Andy Reid, with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Josina Anderson, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs‘ four-time Pro Bowler at quarterback, is very excited about having Nagy back in Kansas City.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Cincinnati Reds#Tnf#Espn#Miami University#College Gameday#The University Of Tulsa#Bengals#Nbc#St Xavier High School#Lsu#Nfl Draft#Burrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts 'still working through' Carson Wentz's future

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke with the media Tuesday at the NFL combine and gave an update about the situation regarding quarterback Carson Wentz. After it was reported that the Colts are “probably going to trade or cut Wentz” before his roster bonus kicks in on March 18, all of the talk has been about what the Colts will do with the 29-year-old quarterback.
NFL
theScore

GM: Colts still deciding Wentz's future, criticism of QB 'pretty fair'

The Indianapolis Colts still aren't ready to decide Carson Wentz's future. Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday the club is continuing to evaluate the quarterback position following a disastrous end to the 2021 season. "I don't have the direct answer for you," said Ballard when asked about his plans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

The Colts Were Asked About Carson Wentz’s Future

The Colts‘ 2021-22 season came to an ugly end when, with a berth in the playoffs on the line, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz‘s future has been in doubt ever since. Colts GM Chris Ballard addressed Wentz’s future with the team during a press conference on Tuesday.
NFL
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Thinks Colts Should Keep Carson Wentz

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson is going against some of the other media pundits when it comes to Carson Wentz. Johnson went on NFL Live and defended Wentz and thinks that the Colts should continue to build around him moving forward. “Did Carson Wentz play great? No,” Johnson said. “Did he...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz’s future with Colts in doubt after latest GM update

The Indianapolis Colts have a crucial decision to make regarding Carson Wentz’s future with the franchise, and the latest update from GM Chris Ballard doesn’t bode well for the 29-year-old’s chances of remaining in Indy. According to Field Yates, Ballard said Tuesday that he still doesn’t have an answer regarding Wentz’s future, and it’s something the team is actively working through.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

402K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy