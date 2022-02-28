ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine conflict: People in Northern Ireland rally to help refugees

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople across Northern Ireland are rallying together to collect supplies for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Kinga Orkisz is part of a group of Polish people organising a collection point in a Belfast warehouse. The UN says more than half a million people have fled their homes as...

