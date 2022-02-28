Spider-Man's Kirsten Dunst addresses No Way Home absence

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December, and it's already one of the most successful movies ever made. The MCU film recently surpassed Avatar to become the third-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office, and fans are eager to finally be able to watch the movie at home. In honor of the movie's success, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt recently spoke with Digital Domain's VFX Supervisor, Scott Edelstein, who just earned an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects for his work on No Way Home. In the new movie, many actors from past Spider-Man films returned to play their parts. However, some footage was reused for Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), who weren't as involved as the other returning villains. During the chat, Edelstein revealed that director Jon Watts actually stood in for Chruch at times.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO