Spider-Man's Kirsten Dunst addresses No Way Home absence

By Stefania Sarrubba
digitalspy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. Kirsten Dunst has weighed in on a possible return to the Spider-Man franchise following her absence from No Way Home. The Power of the Dog star was rumoured to reprise her role of Mary Jane Watson – the character she played opposite Tobey Maguire in...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Kirsten Dunst, 39, reveals she's open to returning as Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man Universe: 'I feel like that could happen'

Kirsten Dunst has been riding high in the wake of her very first Academy Award nomination for her role as Rose Gordon in the drama film The Power Of The Dog. And while the Western psychological drama has helped her accumulate a whole new slew of fans, many people know her as the leading lady of the first Sam Raimi trilogy of Spider-Man films.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Would Spider-Man's Kirsten Dunst Play Mary Jane Watson Again? Here's What The Actress Says

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one hell of a multiversal affair, with the spell Doctor Strange cast for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker bringing all kinds of people from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb-helmed Spider-Man movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Contrary to the rumors that swirled around months before the movie’s release, Kirsten Dunst did not take part in the action as Mary Jane Watson. However, the actress sounds like she’s game to return to one of her most popular roles.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave taken to hospital over health scare

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has been taken to hospital over a COVID-19-related health scare while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Posting a photo of herself in hospital on Instagram, the actor confirmed the news by writing: "Triage, once again… Anyone else had COVID in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The stars of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' recreated the pointing Spider-Man meme and it's perfect

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been highly successful since hitting theaters back in December. The movie is now the third-highest grossing domestic release ever, making $772 million (so far). No Way Home has passed Avatar for domestic box office, and only trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame (the latter of which also starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man).
MOVIES
CNET

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Heroes Re-create Meme to Mark Movie's Digital Release

You'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your home next month. The web-slinging Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will be available digitally from March 22, then 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12, Marvel revealed Wednesday. The movie, which sees three generations of cinematic Spideys...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Charlie Cox Reveals ‘Disappointing’ Experience Sneaking Into A Screening

As Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home made its way into theaters, blowing fans away with the character combinations made possible by the multiverse door opening, we learning charming stories of cast members like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield sneaking into theaters on opening night to listen to the crowd reaction at their appearances. The thrill must have been overwhelming, having sat on that secret for so long, to finally hear the reaction of fans who had been told for months that you cameo actually was real.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

When You Can Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' at Home

If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly Spider-Man, then we've got exciting news. Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to be available to stream. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently still playing in theaters. But the day when you can enjoy the film from the comfort of your sofa is almost here. Starting on Tuesday, March 22, you can watch Peter Parker on Digital HD on Vudu, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and all digital retailers.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home's home release will include more Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony has teased more of the upcoming home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and, yes, we’re getting lots more footage featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While exact details are scarce, Sony’s ‘Special Features Preview’ has rounded up what to expect from release when it hits digital storefronts on March 22 and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from April 12.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red And Blue#Film Star#No Way Home#Mcu
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Tom Holland's Body Is Fake for Half of No Way Home

Believe it or not, Tom Holland's body is entirely fake for half of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While filming the project, Holland was originally supposed to be wearing the red and black suit he first donned in Spider-Man: Far From Home for the final chunk of the threequel. One thing led to another, however, and the nanotech-infused Integrated Suit was born.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Andrew Garfield Reacts to Tom Holland Almost Spoiling His Return

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December, there were lots of rumors going around about former Spider-Man stars who could be appearing in the film. It was confirmed by Marvel Studios that Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willen Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Jamie Foxx (Electro) would all be reprising their villain roles, but no one knew for sure if former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would be showing up in the movie. Of course, we now know the two actors were heavily involved with the film, and it turns out some were better at lying than others.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Lady Gaga reveals key moment she improvised in House of Gucci

House of Gucci spoilers follow. Though first reactions to the film were mixed, it was clear that Lady Gaga was a stand-out in the Ridley Scott-led biopic House of Gucci, telling the (true) story of the relationship between Maurizio and his wife Patrizia Gucci. Gaga plays Patrizia, who is later...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

How VFX powered Spider-Man: No Way Home’s villain team-up

Marvel’s friendly, neighborhood webslinger returned to the big screen in a big way with Spider-Man: No Way Home, franchise star Tom Holland’s third solo adventure as the titular superhero and the biggest film to date for Peter Parker’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Jon...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman repeats a major Star Wars and Marvel error with Catwoman

Another day, another buried gay. The Batman opened in cinemas on Friday to much fanfare, and deservedly so. Matt Reeves' interpretation of the Caped Crusader, a character who has been reenvisioned countless times since his inception in the 1930s, is a unique take on the troubled vigilante. Refreshingly, Robert Pattinson's...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tobey Maguire Reveals What's So Special About His Spider-Man Costume in No Way Home

Tobey Maguire Reveals What's So Special About His Spider-Man Costume in No Way Home. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home's box-office success reuniting three-generation of Spider-Man in a highly-anticipated film is surely one of Marvel's best. Only a few weeks away from digital release, fans are still hyped about the film and still wonder if the two Spider-Man, Tobey and Andrew will remain in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts Performed Motion Reference Clips for Sandman

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December, and it's already one of the most successful movies ever made. The MCU film recently surpassed Avatar to become the third-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office, and fans are eager to finally be able to watch the movie at home. In honor of the movie's success, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt recently spoke with Digital Domain's VFX Supervisor, Scott Edelstein, who just earned an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects for his work on No Way Home. In the new movie, many actors from past Spider-Man films returned to play their parts. However, some footage was reused for Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), who weren't as involved as the other returning villains. During the chat, Edelstein revealed that director Jon Watts actually stood in for Chruch at times.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Does The Batman have any credit scenes?

The Batman has finally arrived and if the new DC movie is a success, this will only be the beginning for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. While director Matt Reeves – who also wrote the movie with Peter Craig – explained before the release that we shouldn't expect any crossovers, Pattinson has been speaking about plans for two further movies, at least.
MOVIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Addresses Backlash Over Suggesting Spider-Man: No Way Home Should Have Gotten Best Picture Oscar Nomination

After Kevin Smith expressed surprise that Spider-Man: No Way Home did not receive one of the ten possible nominations for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, "Film Twitter" came for him. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith's weekly podcast with Marc Bernardin, Smith told his audience that he was going to try to keep quiet, since he spent days fielding vicious online trolls after the previous episode dropped. That isn't particularly surprising: if you engaged with the whole "Spider-Man deserves a nomination" discourse on Twitter, you likely saw how inexplicably vicious it got very quickly.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco reveals stunning new hair transformation

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped on season two of the HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, and now she's undergone a stunning hair transformation. The Big Bang Theory actress has been documenting her daily adventures on her Instagram Stories since filming finished in February. After a rigorous workout in her impressive home gym, Kaley's talented cousin popped over to work her magic on her hair and give her the "perfect blonde" new locks.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie return confirmed

Christ on a bike - Corrie really cant let things go can they?. In a list of people who could be returning she would probably be at the very bottom of my list. That's great news........ said no one ever. The worst character in the world to bring back. I...
CELEBRITIES

