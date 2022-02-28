Firefighter sustains minor injuries in two-alarm vacant house fire in West Baltimore

Baltimore City fire department crews. KARL MERTON FERRON/Baltimore Sun/TNS

One firefighter sustained minor injuries after a vacant house fire in West Baltimore on Monday morning, the fire department said.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 1329 N Carey St. in Sandtown-Winchester for the blaze, said department spokeswoman Blair Adams. Upon their arrival, fire was showing from multiple floors of the three-story vacant rowhouse, she said.

The home, which was listed as vacant around 2005, has been city-owned since 2011, said Tammy Hawley, spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

The fire, which spread to three other homes, rose to two alarms, Adams said. No one was injured in the occupied homes near the fire, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for their injuries, which did not include burns, Adams said. The fire was placed under control just before 6 a.m., she said.

Prior to 2011, the home was part of Baltimore’s public housing inventory, Hawley said. Recently, the city had identified a developer interested in remodeling the home and one next to it, she said.

“We’ll have to assess the damage and what that means for the rehabilitation plans for the block,” Hawley wrote in an email.

Fires in vacant properties have been a big topic of discussion in the city since three firefighters were killed and one was injured in a vacant rowhouse collapse in January. In the wake of the blaze, Mayor Brandon Scott initiated a 30-day review of city efforts to reduce vacant properties. There are more than 15,000 vacant homes in the city, the bulk of which are privately owned.

And last week, City Councilwoman Danielle McCray introduced a bill that would restrict when firefighters can enter vacant properties and require them to wear body cameras. Rich Langford, president of the Baltimore Firefighters Local 734, expressed concerns about the council setting policy for the fire department, and said that firefighters wearing body cameras could cause issues when officials respond to sensitive medical incidents.