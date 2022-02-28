Sharps Compliance names new finance chief

Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon have agreed to a merger where TD will pay $25/share in cash to First Horizon shareholders. Strategic acquisitions are interesting on multiple levels, not the least of which to me as an analyst and model-builder is how strategic buyers perceive and value target companies. I’ve been bullish on First Horizon (FHN) for some time, even with ongoing execution challenges and risks, but even I was surprised to see the premium that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) (“TD Bank”) was willing to pay for these shares.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO