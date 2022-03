Qualcomm's appearance at Mobile World Congress 2022 was characteristically eye-catching, wowing watchers with the reveal of the AI-powered Snapdragon X70 modem that the company hopes will deliver "breakthrough 5G speeds." The new X70 modem will become one of Qualcomm's most powerful bits of hardware to date and could be the last Qualcomm modem to feature in Apple's iPhones before the company switches to its own designs.

