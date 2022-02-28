PDC Energy Q4 results - beat, surprise acquisition, 16% shareholder return guide

Eversource Energy reported very strong earnings results and posted growth in both revenues and earnings. On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, New England-based electric utility Eversource Energy (ES) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. The company's headline numbers were mixed as Eversource Energy beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues but missed their earnings expectations. This caused a very temporary drop in the stock price in pre-market trading but Eversource Energy was able to quickly recover. One of the defining characteristics of utilities is that they tend to enjoy a remarkable amount of stability over the long-term regardless of conditions in the broader economy and we do certainly see that in these results despite the earnings miss. This is one of the reasons why conservative investors, such as retirees, tend to have a great deal of interest and attraction for utility stocks. Eversource Energy has long been a leader in the deployment of renewable energy, which is also showcased in this report. This is something that may endear the company to investors other than retirees too, particularly those investors that poured large amounts of money into environmental, social, and governance funds over the past few years.

