San Luis Obispo, CA

DUI patrols happening in San Luis Obispo this week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Additional officers will be on patrol Tuesday night

– Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol Tuesday this week from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said.

The police remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home, they advise.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

