Alpha Teknova sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim Report

By Shweta Agarwal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) has reported its preliminary estimates for fourth quarter with revenue expected to range between $10-$10.1M (-1% Y/Y)...

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
APi provides prelim 2022 revenue guidance

APi (NYSE:APG) expects 2022 net revenues to range between $6.3 to $6.5B driven by its recurring service revenue; growth in net revenues on an organic basis at fixed currencies will be 6% – 7%. For 2022 adj. EBITDA, the company expects to deliver between $650 to $700M which will...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported...
STOCKS
Financial Reports
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
ZDNet

Nvidia reports $7.6 billion revenue in Q4 after Arm deal collapses

Nvidia delivered strong fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday after its massive deal to acquire Arm fell apart last week. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53% from a year earlier. Wall Street was expecting to see earnings of $1.23 per share with $7.42 billion in revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EPAM's Q4 Performance Exceed Expectations; Guides Q1, FY22 Above Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EPAM Systems Inc EPAM reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 53.1% year-on-year to $1.107 billion, beating the consensus of $1.08 billion. Acquisitions completed in the last twelve months contributed 8.7% to revenue growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

AIG Stock To Miss The Consensus In Q4?

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (after market close). We expect AIG to underperform the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The insurance giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 26% y-o-y to $12.8 billion. The growth was because of a 12% increase in the total premiums, followed by a significant jump in total net realized gains (losses) from -$1.1 billion to $660 million. Further, the adjusted net income increased almost 5x to $1.6 billion in the quarter, thanks to a favorable decrease in total benefits, losses, & expenses as a % of revenues from 96% to 83%. We expect the revenues to follow the same pattern in the fourth quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Keurig Dr Pepper's Q4 Revenue Tops Consensus; Affirms FY22 Outlook

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8.7% year-on-year, to $3.39 billion, beating the consensus of $3.30 billion. Net sales increase reflected strong growth in Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 8.5% Y/Y and 15.7%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Precipio sees 25% growth in Q4 prelim revenues

Precipio (PRPO) expects revenues of $8.9M in 2021, an increase of $2.8M from prior year; Q4 revenues are seen posting a 25% Y/Y gain to $2.4M. Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 and FY revenue stands at $3.2M and $9.6M respectively. The growth was led by revenue growth in Pathology Diagnostic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Presents at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference- Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Alpha Teknova, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Net Medical reports prelim Q4 net income of $301,285

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski stated, "Demand was high for Covid tests provided through our state-of-the-art mobile testing labs. Our patients benefited from our use of bioMerieux's proprietary PCR testing module that provides quick certified results that can be used for travel and other purposes. It is the only FDA approved test that can detect and identify 22 separate viral pathogens including Covid, influenza and the common cold."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Balchem Records 18% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Balchem Corp BCPC reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.9% year-on-year, to $213.13 million, beating the consensus of $198.17 million. ﻿Sales from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

