Alpha Teknova sees Q4 revenue above consensus: Prelim Report

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 (after market close). We expect AIG to underperform the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The insurance giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with the top-line increasing 26% y-o-y to $12.8 billion. The growth was because of a 12% increase in the total premiums, followed by a significant jump in total net realized gains (losses) from -$1.1 billion to $660 million. Further, the adjusted net income increased almost 5x to $1.6 billion in the quarter, thanks to a favorable decrease in total benefits, losses, & expenses as a % of revenues from 96% to 83%. We expect the revenues to follow the same pattern in the fourth quarter.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO