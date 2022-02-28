Man shot to death after argument at Super 8 motel near airport, police say

Death investigation at Super 8

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a motel near the Atlanta airport.

Officers responded to the Super 8 motel off Old National Highway around 5:48 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The medical examiner’s office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined a fight happened between the victim, another man and a woman. Police said the two people took over in an older model SUV.

No descriptions of the suspects or the SUV is available at this time.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact College Park Police a 404-761-3131.

