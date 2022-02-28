ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North East Ambulance staff attacked 552 times in a year

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbulance staff were attacked 552 times while on duty in the North East last year - the highest number in the past five years. North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said the most common type of abuse faced by ambulance crews was threatening behaviour. Nationally, 32 ambulance staff were abused...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Matthew Carroll: Man killed a father on night out with single punch

A man has been jailed for killing an innocent father after a fight broke out outside a bar. Matthew Mahony, 33, previously admitted manslaughter after he punched Matthew Carroll as he enjoyed a night out in Birmingham on 29 August. West Midlands Police said Mr Carroll, 50, "was an innocent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Coventry man jailed for knuckle-duster attack on PC

A man who punched a police officer with a knuckle duster leaving him needing multiple stitches to his lip has been jailed for six years. PC Ben Bramley was attacked after intervening when he saw Kyro Christie, 25, "violently assaulting" another man in Coventry on 13 February 2020. Christie was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who accidentally drank METH mysteriously disguised in a wine bottle is left in a coma fighting for his life after collapsing in his pharmacy

A pharmacist remains in a coma in hospital after accidently drinking the drug methylamphetamine, which was bizarrely disguised in a wine bottle. Hans Morkos, 43, collapsed on the floor of the Annandale Pharmacy in Sydney's inner-west on January 31 soon after consuming the toxic drug in liquid form. The father-of-two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens of teenage girls trafficked and exploited in first ever modern slavery fraud case

Dozens of teenage girls have been trafficked and exploited to commit acts of fraud by an organised crime group in what is believed to be the first modern slavery case of its kind in UK law.Four members of a criminal enterprise based in Cambridge, London and Essex have been convicted of modern slavery and fraud offences after at least 30 vulnerable girls aged 14 to 17 were recruited and used to carry out theft and fraud for the gang over a period of more than two years.Most of the victims were recruited via social media while housed in foster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

The mummified body of an elderly woman was found sitting at the kitchen table of her home in northern Italy, police said. Marinella Beretta, 70, had apparently been dead for more than two years when authorities discovered her remains. Officers had arrived at her cottage near Lake Como because high winds threatened to topple trees in her overgrown garden, according to local reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing two-year-old girl found dead in London garden an hour after disappearing

A two-year-old girl was found dead in a garden an hour after she was reported missing.The toddler was discovered unresponsive in the back garden of a house in Reede Road, Dagenham, just before 5pm on Saturday.Police had launched an urgent search after she was reported missing at around 4pm.Locals living on the street where the toddler was told The Independent of a hysteric search on Reede Street on Saturday afternoon around 4pm before the toddler was found an hour later.Paramedics tried to save the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene in east London.The Metropolitan Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

