ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian man removes mine from roadway while smoking cigarette: video

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 9 days ago

A fearless Ukrainian man removed a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while casually puffing on a cigarette, startling video shows.

The viral footage viewed millions of times since surfacing online Sunday shows the unidentified daredevil springing into action in the southern port city of Berdyansk instead of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units.

One 38-second clip shows the courageous man, clad in jeans and a black coat with a cigarette precariously hanging from his lip, gripping the landmine with two hands after apparently finding it in a roadway.

He then walks the device — which did not detonate in the video — into a nearby forest as an onlooker records his stunning bravery.

The man’s fearlessness in the face of Russia’s invasion quickly took off on social media, with some praising him as an absolute “badass.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PVvH_0eRCW9jI00
The man sprang into action instead of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units.

“Ukrainian men are picking up LAND MINES with their bare hands while smoking cigarettes and walking them to safety,” one tweet read. “American men are picking up cigarettes and joining truck convoys because masks are really annoying.”

“You may think you’re tough, but are you a Ukrainian citizen removing a land mine while smoking a dart tough?” another tweet read.

Some online identified the device as a TM-62 land mine allegedly planted under a nearby bridge by Russian forces. Others claimed the footage is another example of extreme bravery by everyday citizens — days after another Ukrainian man desperately tried to block a Russian military convoy by stepping in front of a speeding truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTvfm_0eRCW9jI00
The video shows the man gripping the mine with two hands after apparently finding it in a roadway.

“You cannot defeat these people, go home Russia,” another tweet read.

The clip also impressed Texas Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat from southwest Houston.

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Post’s live coverage.

“This is why the Ukrainians will win: Ukrainian see anti-tank mine,” Wu tweeted. “Ukrainian picks up anti-tank mine. Ukrainian moves anti-tank mine barehanded. Ukrainian does it while smoking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWvW3_0eRCW9jI00
Some online identified the device as a TM-62 land mine.

“Nothing to see here,” another commenter deadpanned.

Comments / 4

Related
New York Post

Ukrainian mom killed by Russians with her two kids identified

The Ukrainian mother killed alongside her two children in a Kyiv suburb on Sunday has been identified as Tatiana Perebeinis — an IT worker who didn’t flee sooner because she was caring for her ailing mother. Perebeinis, 43, her two children Alise, 9, and Nikita, 18, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

VIDEO: Ukrainian boy cries, screams while leaving father behind

IRPIN, Ukraine (NBC News Channel) — A boy on Tuesday was upset as his police officer father attempted to say goodbye to him in the Ukrainian town of irpin, as his family fled from advancing Russian troops. The boy was seen kicking his father’s uniform and hitting his helmet as the police officer parts from […]
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Wu
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
New York Post

Zelensky vows to ‘kill every bastard’ who murdered mom, 2 kids outside Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Land Mines#Cigarettes#Ukrainian#American#The New Voice Of Ukraine#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy