DMPD: Weekend murder victim identified

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines woman who was murdered over the weekend .

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Randi Light, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Police say Light was killed by 33-year-old Clarence Reed.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of SW 23 rd Street around 1:48 a.m. Saturday on a report of an adult female who was unconscious and not breathing. When emergency crews arrived, they found Light deceased.

Investigators observed significant traumatic injury and it was determined she had been stabbed.

Reed was detained at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

This is Des Moines’ second homicide of 2022.

