Politics

ITV journalist praised for 'amazing questioning' during interview with Liz Truss

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
 2 days ago

ITV presenter Charlene White has been praised for her "amazing emphasis and questioning" during an interview with Liz Truss .

More than 368,000 Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries as Russia continues its invasion . The UK has quickly responded with weapons and equipment to support Ukraine and has also put out sanctions against Russia.

However, its response to helping Ukrainian refugees has been highly criticised.

During the interview, the foreign secretary said the UK is doing "all we can to support the refugees", which prompted White to quiz whether that meant the doors will be open for Ukrainians to seek refuge.

She said: "So, are we opening our doors in that case, or are we just expecting other countries to do that?"

"Well, the prime minister has always been clear that there will always be a home in Britain for refugees," Truss replied. "We are very concerned about what's happening on the ground and we're urgently looking at what more the United Kingdom can do."

The ITV host then candidly hit back and said: "It will be interesting to see how long that takes, Liz Truss,

"Because currently, we have children lying on floors in train stations who could really be doing with knowing where they will be sleeping in the next couple of nights."

People have since turned to social media to applaud White for asking the questions "that need to be asked."

One said they had a "heart filled with love and admiration" for the ITV host and her straight-talking responses.

Another Twitter user called the ITV journalist "brilliant" for her final remark.




Others were quick to criticise the UK's lack of preparation and "shameful" delay.

One mocked Truss for "doing all she can" with backdrops of Ukrainian flags and taking up interviews.

Another compared the UK's response to what other countries have achieved in a matter of days.


Vladamir Putin has since blamed Truss for putting Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert.

The Russian leader's command, issued on Sunday, escalated the crisis, raising the spectre of a worldwide nuclear conflict.

His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed "unacceptable" comments from Western politicians for prompting the move, and singled out the foreign secretary.

"There were unacceptable statements about possible conflict situations and even confrontations and clashes between Nato and Russia," said Peskov.

"I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary."

The comments-in-question appear to be Truss' TV interview on Sunday, where she said that if Putin wasn't stopped, it could lead to Nato being brought into a wider conflict.

"If we don't stop Putin in Ukraine, we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato," Truss said.

"We do not want to go there. That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now."


Indy100

