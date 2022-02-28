VOTE! The Show Drafts Things From the 2000s
A listener asked for the Bobby Bones Show to bring back a draft! So we did a draft on today's show (February 28) of things from the 2000s!
The show had to pick Things From the 2000s:
Raymundo's picks:
- Round 1: Limewire
- Round 2: Affliction
- Round 3: Burning CDs
Bobby's picks:
- Round 1: Napster
- Round 2: Blockbuster
- Round 3: The Office
Amy's picks:
- Round 1: iPhone
- Round 2: Breaking Bad
- Round 3: Bobby Bones Show
Lunchbox's picks:
- Round 1: Facebook
- Round 2: American Idol
- Round 3: Taylor Swift
Morgan's picks:
- Round 1: Polly Pocket
- Round 2: Harry Potter Movies
- Round 3: Britney Spears
Eddie was out because he lost the last draft. Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below!
