VOTE! The Show Drafts Things From the 2000s

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 9 days ago

A listener asked for the Bobby Bones Show to bring back a draft! So we did a draft on today's show (February 28) of things from the 2000s!

The show had to pick Things From the 2000s:

Raymundo's picks:

  • Round 1: Limewire
  • Round 2: Affliction
  • Round 3: Burning CDs

Bobby's picks:

  • Round 1: Napster
  • Round 2: Blockbuster
  • Round 3: The Office

Amy's picks:

  • Round 1: iPhone
  • Round 2: Breaking Bad
  • Round 3: Bobby Bones Show

Lunchbox's picks:

Morgan's picks:

Eddie was out because he lost the last draft. Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below!

