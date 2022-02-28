ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and Balenciaga’s GAP collaboration has landed

By Charlie Duffield
 9 days ago

Kanye West has released his hotly anticipated GAP collaboration with the Creative Director of Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia.

The collection is described as “timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s shared vision of utilitarian design” and it represents the continued partnership between West - now known as Ye - and Balenciaga creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

The collection consists of just eight items, including the reimagined classic GAP logo sweatshirt in smoky grey as well as stonewashed denim, sweatpants, and logo T-shirts.

A dove motif has been sewn over the back of multiple items, which is said to represent “an unnamed hope for the future”.

The items come in a limited colour palette and range from £104.60 to £328.17.

There is already a waiting list for all items, but shoppers can join the pre-order list at yeezygap.com .

The collection launch coincides with the launch of Donda 2 and Balenciaga ’s AW22 collection, with all the items inspired by West’s own attire, mostly in cropped but oversized silhouettes and gloomy colours.

In January, West announced he was partnering with longtime friend Demna, telling Vogue: “It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna to make incredible products available to everyone at all times.”

Gvasalia told Vogue : “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”

