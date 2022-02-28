Crash affecting traffic on Sumter Boulevard in North Port
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police are responding to a crash at the I-75 exit on Sumter Boulevard.
The crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Sumter, but traffic can still merge onto the interstate, police said.
There is no word on injuries.
Police said drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.
