Two Russian oligarchs call for an end to Putin's war

By Charles Riley, CNN Business
 9 days ago
London (CNN Business) — Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska have broken ranks with the Kremlin and called for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, wrote in a letter to staff that he wanted the "bloodshed to end." "My...

