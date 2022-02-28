Tooth Fairy sets new record for value of lost teeth

(WFXR) — Did you know that Monday is National Tooth Fairy Day? If you’ve been holding on to your baby teeth, now is the time to cash in because those pearly whites are worth a pretty penny — or 536 pennies!

The findings of Delta Dental’s 2022 Original Tooth Fairy Poll showed that the Tooth Fairy’s average cash gift has reached $5.36 per tooth, which is the highest value ever seen in the poll’s 24-year history.

“As a welcomed visitor into most homes around the country, the Tooth Fairy continues to bring fun and excitement to kids’ oral health care awareness. In fact, 1 in 5 parents share that the Tooth Fairy was one of their child’s favorite surprises during the pandemic,” said André Richards, assistant vice president of brand strategy and management at Delta Dental Plans Association. “With this year’s Delta Dental-sponsored national poll reflecting double-digit growth in Tooth Fairy giving, perhaps the Tooth Fairy is experiencing the effects of inflation along with being very generous.”

According to Delta Dental of Virginia, this record-high value for teeth could be good news, considering the worth of a lost tooth tends to reflect the economy’s overall direction, tracking with the trends of the S&P 500 Index for 17 of the past 20 years.

For example, a single lost tooth was valued at $4.70 last year, growing 14 percent to the current $5.36. Over the same time frame, the S&P 500 also experienced rose, increasing by 17.6 percent.

(Photo courtesy: Delta Dental)

“The newly disclosed value of a lost tooth has more than quadrupled since the inception of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll when the value of a lost tooth was $1.30,” Delta Dental of Virginia said in a statement shared with WFXR News. “This year’s poll illuminates the highest all-time average gift of $5.36 per tooth, which is 66 cents (14%) higher than the previous peak at $4.70 last year and well over $1 (33%) more per tooth since 2020 ($4.03).”

In the southern part of the country, Delta Dental of Virginia says lost teeth are worth an average of $5.77, which is the closest to the overage U.S. average and showed a $1.32 increase over last year. Meanwhile, the average monetary gift for a lost tooth is $7.36 in the Northeast, $4.27 in the Midwest, and $4.08 in the West.

In honor of National Tooth Fairy Day, Jeremy Butterfield from Delta Dental of Virginia joined WFXR News to further discuss the generosity of the Tooth Fairy, as well as the connection to the stock market and the importance of oral health education.

