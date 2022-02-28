ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Where you can walk in and get a vaccine in Greene County this week

By Carrie Winchel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is holding more walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics. Anyone who receives their first or second vaccine dose at one of the clinics will get a $50 gift card.

Locations for the clinics include:

  • the Library Center on South Campbell in Springfield on Monday, 2/28
  • The Willard Public Library on Monday, 2/28
  • The Library Station on Kansas Expressway on Tuesday, 3/1
  • Central High School on Tuesday, 3/1
  • Glendale High School on Thursday, 3/3
  • Midtown Carnegie Library on Saturday, 3/5

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Recovery Dashboard as of Monday morning, February 28, doctors are diagnosing an average of 54 cases of Covid-19 per day, and there are 87 people in Greene County hospitals sick with the virus. 53.54% of eligible people in Greene County are vaccinated.

On Monday, February 28, some school districts in the Ozarks are dropping mask mandates on school buses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed federal masking guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

