Retro-Bit's GameCube Component Cable Will Save You Some Pennies

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the GameCube's official component cable? Once upon a time, it was the best way to get a picture out of Nintendo's boxy-but-good home console, and its price reflected that – it cost around £60/$70 at launch but can fetch upwards of £200 these days. Thankfully,...

www.nintendolife.com

