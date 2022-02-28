‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard visits Hometowns this week: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

From one Bachelor to another. Peter Weber is rooting for Clayton Echard, but the pilot is worried that the season 26 lead is going to walk away solo in the end. “My prediction is — and I hate to say — that he ends up with no one and that it was supposed to be Rachel,” the season 24 Bachelor, 30, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, noting that Rachel Recchia might let the drama of finding out Clayton was “intimate” with another woman get to her. “[I think] she loses it. And then who knows if they all walk away or how it ends — maybe he walks away because it was mainly Rachel. I’m hoping that’s not the case, but that’s how I kind of think it ends.”

