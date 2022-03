NEW YORK — The WNBA considered terminating the Liberty franchise. All because the owners of the team regarded their players the same way as their NBA counterparts. Joe and Clara Wu Tsai chartered flights for the team for away games through the second half of last season, which prompted a league-record $500,000 fine and the removal of Liberty exec Oliver Weisberg from the league’s executive committee, according to a new bombshell report published Tuesday by Sports Illustrated’s Howard Megdal.

