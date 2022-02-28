ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tegna Registers 17% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Lack Of Political Revenue

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 17% year-on-year to $774.65 million, beating the consensus of $772.6 million.
  • The decline was due to the absence of political revenue.
  • Subscription revenue of $336 million was up 7% Y/Y. AMS revenue was $400 million, up 14% Y/Y.
  • The non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beat the consensus of $0.55.
  • The adjusted EBITDA of $245 million was down 43% Y/Y due to the absence of high-margin political revenue. The margin contracted 1,400 bps to 31.7%.
  • Tegna held $57 million in cash and equivalents and generated $189 million in free cash flow.
  • Recently, an affiliate of Standard General agreed to acquire Tegna. Tegna will become a private company and stop trading on the NYSE. Therefore, Tegna suspended its share buyback program.
  • Price Action: TGNA shares closed higher by 0.8% at $22.71 on Friday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

