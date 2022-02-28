Cross lanes man has been missing for 6 years

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)—A Cross Lanes man has been missing for six years, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding him.

The family of Marshall “Andy” Priestly II is hoping that some more media exposure will shine some light on their loved one’s case.

Anyone with information about Priestly’s disappearance should call please call 304-357-0169, submit a tip to tips@kanawhasheriff.us , or anonymously us the KCSO’s tips page on their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.