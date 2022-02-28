ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

AT&T offers customers unlimited calls to Ukraine

By Lauren Rude
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5g0M_0eRCQjIV00

(WHTM) — Over the weekend, AT&T began offering unlimited long-distance calls to Ukraine in order to keep customers connected to their loved ones during the recent events.

“This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans,” AT&T said in their release.

The offer will end March 7, 2022.

