I have a little over 300 audiobooks on my phone in the Audiobook folder. Each book is contained in it's own folder that also has the cover .jpg. These .jpgs are displayed in my Gallery, but I don't want to scroll through all of that cover art to view my photos. I've deleted them 3 times now only to have them immediately show up again. I don't want to have to delete the cover art from over 300 folders in the Audiobook folder. Is there anyway to prevent this from happening?

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO