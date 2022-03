Opioid addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease involving interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment and the individual. Pennsylvania has an opioid addiction problem. Opioid addiction knows no boundaries as it affects all races, ages groups and genders. Half of the accidental deaths from opioids are the result of prescription drugs. In 2015, it was estimated that 2 million Americans had a prescription pain medication addiction. You very likely know a family member or friend who has or is dealing with opioid addiction. Sadly, you may also know someone who has died from an accidental overdose. Unfortunately, the opioid issue significantly increased during the pandemic dues to isolation and unavailability of in-person treatment.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO