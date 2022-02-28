GALESBURG — A total of 112 plungers and their sponsors helped raise $52,688 for Special Olympics Illinois during the 2022 Lake Storey Polar Plunge on Sunday.

All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

Here are the top performers from Sunday:

Most money raised by a team

Bayer Monmouth Agronomy $15,900. Warren Co. Falcons, Friends & Family $12,890. Team Titan Nation $4,492

Individual award winners

Kaylee McLaughlin $10,020 Jimmy Casteel $4,060 Colleen Noel $2,000

Best costumes

Carol Baskin - Darla Dave's Gatorcicles

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Freezing for a reason: Plungers, sponsors raise $52,688 during Lake Storey Polar Plunge