Galesburg, IL

Freezing for a reason: Plungers, sponsors raise $52,688 during Lake Storey Polar Plunge

 2 days ago

GALESBURG — A total of 112 plungers and their sponsors helped raise $52,688 for Special Olympics Illinois during the 2022 Lake Storey Polar Plunge on Sunday.

All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.

Here are the top performers from Sunday:

Most money raised by a team

  1. Bayer Monmouth Agronomy $15,900.
  2. Warren Co. Falcons, Friends & Family $12,890.
  3. Team Titan Nation $4,492

Individual award winners

  1. Kaylee McLaughlin $10,020
  2. Jimmy Casteel $4,060
  3. Colleen Noel $2,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjlCt_0eRCO39G00

Best costumes

  1. Carol Baskin - Darla
  2. Dave's Gatorcicles

