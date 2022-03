As the calendar flips to March, the men’s college basketball season hits its peak. March Madness soon gets underway with the conference tournaments as teams make a final bid to build their resume for Selection Sunday. One of the premier conference tournaments, the ACC, kicks off on March 8 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The tournament runs for five days with the championship scheduled for March 12.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO