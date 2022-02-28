ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Aero Asset announces new business unit

verticalmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Aero Asset Inc., a leading helicopter trading firm, has launched Aero Asset Acquisitions, a vehicle dedicated to acquiring helicopters for inventory and resale, financed by 1st Source Bank. 1st Source Bank is part of 1st Source Corporation, a publicly traded...

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Business Journal

Ascend, Mexican firm developing graphite recovery process

Westborough-based Ascend Elements, a lithium ion battery recycling and manufacturing company, is partnering with a Mexican firm on a proprietary technology that yields battery-grade graphite material from spent lithium-ion batteries. The development agreement announced Tuesday is with Koura, whose parent company Orbia is one of the world's largest producers of...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
rigzone.com

Schlumberger Launches New Drilling Service

Schlumberger has announced the introduction of the GeoSphere 360 3D reservoir mapping-while-drilling service – the latest in a line of launches. The service leverages advanced cloud and digital solutions to deliver real-time 3D profiling of reservoir objects, according to the company, which noted that this improves reservoir understanding and enhances well placement to maximize returns from complex reservoirs.
INDUSTRY
Sioux City Journal

United announces production awards

SIOUX CITY -- Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions, Inc., announced production awards for the company’s top producers during a recent breakfast at the United Center. Earning the real estate industry’s highest production honors, the President’s Award, were Rick Arnold, The Burnett Team – Chuck & Marian,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
NBC Los Angeles

American Airlines Announces New Onboard Desserts From Black-Owned Small Business

American Airlines is debuting new onboard desserts from a Black-owned small business run by a single mother. Starting Friday, the Fort Worth-based airline will serve Bundt cakes from Silver Spoons Desserts on domestic flights, the airlines said. According to American Airlines, Tamara Turner, founder of Silver Spoons Desserts, serves the...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
Motley Fool

Northrop Grumman Offers Navy a Missile Defense System With Infinite Ammo

"SEWIP" -- the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program -- is a bland-sounding acronym for a U.S. Navy system that doesn't often register on defense investors' radar. But overlooking it could be a mistake. Over the past decade, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has quietly built up a tidy franchise selling SEWIP Block...
MILITARY
Popculture

Southwest Airlines Brings Back Much-Demanded Service

Southwest Airlines is making a change that many passengers will celebrate the next time they take to the skies. The airline removed alcohol options from flights in March 2020 but soon will revive beer, wine and hard liquor. The change will drop on Feb. 16, making American Airlines the only...
DRINKS
The Associated Press

Eaton’s Vehicle Group Introduces New ePowertrain Business Unit as an Integrated Powertrain Solution for Electrified Vehicles

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Power management company Eaton today announced its Vehicle Group has formed a new ePowertrain business unit, which will focus on products from Eaton’s electrified vehicle (EV) transmission, reduction gearing and differential portfolios. Combining the product lines into a new ePowertrain business unit creates synergy among Eaton’s powertrain and EV experts and allows the Vehicle Group to offer its global customers solutions for commercial and light-duty EVs.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Brookfield Asset Management Considering Separation Of Asset Management Business

On February 10, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (NYSE: BAM, $56.44, Market Capitalization: $88.2 billion) CEO Bruce Flatt in a letter to shareholders, following the 4Q21 announcement, revealed that the company is considering options, including spinning off its asset management business into a separate public company. Post Separation, the asset management division will be a pure-play alternative investment firm that would generate revenues through the collection of management fees from institutional investors. On the other hand, BAM will focus on growing its newly launched reinsurance and investment operations through $50 billion (net of debts) directly owned assets across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, credit, and private equity.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partners#Hong Kong#Aero Asset Inc#Aero Asset Acquisitions#1st Source Bank#1st Source Corporation#Sfg#Aero Asset Staff#Hai Heli Expo Aero Asset
pymnts.com

Circle Intros Digital Assets Portal for Businesses

USD Coin issuer Circle Internet Financial, LLC has launched the Circle Account, allowing business customers to deposit, withdraw, send, receive, store and allocate funds to invest in digital currency, according to a Wednesday (Feb. 23) press release. In announcing the new account, Circle cited Gartner research from December showing that...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Hargreaves' Asset Growth, Net New Business Slows; Shares Fall

Britain's biggest retail stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown on Tuesday reported slower growth than analysts had expected in the assets it manages and net new business for the half year to December, sending its shares sliding over 15%. London-listed Hargreaves reported net new business of 2.30 billion pounds ($3.12 billion) in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AM 1450 KMMS

Popular Bozeman Business Growing, Announces Move to New Location

A locally owned Bozeman business is closing its current location and will be moving to a new location in the near future. Olivelle announced that they are closing their current location after 15 years and will open a new location in the near future. Olivelle first opened in 2006 and is a speciality food retail store in Bozeman that produces over 100 high-quality products including olive oils, vinegars, spice blends, and artisanal salts.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Announces Test Results For Next-Gen Battery Tech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, provided an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-ion batteries. According to the update, Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge, which can yield over 300 miles of range. The company is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell, which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”
CARS
freightwaves.com

Transportation Insight launches Beon for ‘port-to-porch’ services

Transportation Insight (TI) announced Tuesday the launch of its Beon integrated logistics platform. Beon will be available to the digital logistics services provider’s shipper and carrier customers as well as those of Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), which TI acquired in 2018. Throughout 2021, TI made significant technology investments, including...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

AI computer maker Cerebras nabs TotalEnergies SE as first energy sector customer

Cerebras Systems, the San Jose, California-based startup that makes computers dedicated to processing deep learning algorithms and other large-scale scientific computing tasks, Wednesday morning announced it has sold its first "CS-2" computer to TotalEnergies, the 98-year-old, Paris-based energy exploration and production company. It is the first win for the young...
SAN JOSE, CA
Cheddar News

Publicis Sapient Partners With NFT Auction House Portion to Deliver the Metaverse

Digital consulting company Publicis Sapient has its sights set on the Metaverse. The subsidiary of the French advertising giant Publicis Group is announcing a new partnership with NFT auction house Portion in an effor to help brands deliver experiences in the metaverse, including the sales of products. Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "In the context of our collaboration with Portion, the first experience that we created was with Decentraland, which is a virtual world," he said. "And car manufacturers in this metaverse, in terms of their buyers, can interact with a virtual person, (and) they can view quality NFTs. They can examine a virtual vehicle, be inside the car, rev an engine, open doors, all without leaving their homes."
BUSINESS
TechRadar

LG consolidates its position in 5G vehicle connectivity market

LG Electronics has said that it has inked a deal on 5G vehicle connectivity with an European carmaker as the South Korean company seeks to expand its reach in the rapidly-growing self-driving and connected vehicle markets. The company said that it has secured orders to supply 5G telematics components to...
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Automation for People

Automation-focused warehousing experts United Material Handling push the boundaries of what’s possible. Supply and demand for warehousing space is epically imbalanced, with vacancy rates in key U.S. markets stalled below 1%. Logistics operations are under extreme pressure to make the most of every foot of existing space, and new spaces must be equipped at lightning speed. In both scenarios, enterprises across a range of industries are looking to United Material Handling for new ways to meet these unprecedented challenges.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy