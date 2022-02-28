ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Noem Signs 6 more bills into law for 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSB 10 revises provisions related to verifications required prior to receiving medical cannabis. SB 40 establishes...

more955.com

Gov. Reynolds signs into law first bill of 2022

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the first bill of the 2022 legislative session Thursday. House File 2316 increases state K-12 education funding by 2.5%. This brings the budget per pupil to slightly more than $7,400, up from the current $7,200. The cost is estimated to be around $172 million. “Providing a...
IOWA STATE
Utah senator drops opposition, internment camp bill advances

A proposal to create a national historic site at a former World War II Japanese American internment camp in rural Colorado has passed the U.S. Senate after Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee dropped his objections to adding more land to the federal government’s portfolio -- in this case less than a square mile. The bipartisan bill to make Camp Amache part of the National Park System, sponsored by members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, goes to the House for final consideration. Its Senate passage Monday evening comes just before Saturday's 80th anniversary of President Franklin Roosevelt's order that led...
CONGRESS & COURTS
House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Recreational marijuana bill heads to House floor

The bill to legalize the sale and possession of marijuana in Delaware moved to the House floor Thursday after earning a stamp of approval from four members of the House Appropriations Committee. The bill was “walked through” the committee, meaning the majority of the committee’s members “signed the backer,” a document that releases the bill for further consideration without the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Pa. State Senator Mastriano subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

(WHTM/AP) – Pennsylvania State Senator and Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano has been subpoenaed by the January 6 committee over his alleged efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election. In a statement released on Tuesday, the committee alleged Mastriano “was part of a plan to arrange for an “alternate” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

